HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff's Office announced Monday afternoon that, "due to an ongoing law enforcement incident," drivers are asked to avoid the area of Willow Rd and Moore Street.
"There is no threat to the public at this time but the roads will remain closed until further notice," deputies said.
No other details were released.
MORE INFO: Deputy wounded and suspect killed in morning shootout in McDowell County, sheriff's office says
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.