GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A teenager who ran away Wednesday night and was possibly armed has been found safe, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
Aiden Blake Redding, 15, was found safe Thursday, according to the Office. That's the only information that was given.
Redding was last seen at 7 p.m. on Old Dunham Bridge Road wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and black and white Nike shoes. Redding may have also had a gun with him, according to deputies.
Deputies began an on-ground search Thursday morning but called it off just before 10 a.m. after receiving information that Redding got into a vehicle around 7 a.m.
