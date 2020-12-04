Richard "Ricky" Oesen II

Richard "Ricky" Oesen II

 (Photo: Greenville County S.O./ Dec. 4, 2020)

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are asking for help finding a runaway teen who was last seen in the middle of November.

GCSO says 17-year-old Richard "Ricky" Oesen II was last seen at a home along League Road on Nov. 18. A clothing description was not available, but deputies did provide a photo.

Anyone who knows where he is should call Inv. Bright at 864-467-4122 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

