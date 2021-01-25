Bostic, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Rutherford County say two people were found dead following a welfare check at a home over the weekend.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to a home in the gated community of Summit Parkway Development in Bostic.
Deputies say the welfare check was requested by a relative who said she had not spoken to her brother or sister-in-law in several days which came as unusual to her. Deputies say the family member also stated her brother had been suffering from some mental issues and advised deputies to use caution.
Deputies say when they arrived to the home they discovered cars in the garage and the home secured. After speaking with a neighbor they obtained a key to the home where they then discovered the bodies of Robert and Anne Seslar in an upstairs bedroom.
The sheriff's office says evidence suggests that Robert Seslar shot and killed his wife Anne, before taking his own life.
