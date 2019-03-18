Polk County, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety say on Monday they responded to a fatal collision around 8:26 a.m.
Troopers say the collision happened in Polk County on US 74 near the 167 mile marker.
According to troopers, 51-year-old Alfredo Baute of Charlotte was operating a box truck when he came to a complete stop in the westbound lane of US 74 for unknown reasons. Troopers say that 30-year-old Lindsay Cooper of Rutherfordton crashed into the back of the truck Baute's was driving.
Cooper died at the scene and troopers say Baute was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and illegally stopping in the roadway.
Troopers say there were no other vehicles or persons involved in the collision and don’t suspect that impairment was a factor in the collision.
