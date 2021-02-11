Lexington, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Lexington County say a woman is recovering following an abduction on Wednesday.
According to the sheriff's office, a suspect forcibly abducted a female from a medical office in Lexington before forcing her to drive to the woods at the end of Adams Terrace Court in Dixiana. Deputies say the woman was shot multiple times by the suspect who then turned the gun on himself.
The sheriff's office says the victim was able to make her way to a nearby home for help after she was shot. We're told she was transported to the hospital and according to her medical team she's expected to make a full recovery.
Deputies say the suspect was also transported to the hospital where he later died. On Thursday, he was identified as 28-year-old Raymond Antonio Metze of Leesville.
“Although we’re still looking into the nature of their relationship in recent weeks, we know they have been a couple in the past and have a child together,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “This was not a random crime.”
