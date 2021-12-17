GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Greenville County said a missing 62-year-old woman named Ruthie Ann Durham has been found.
Durham was last seen Thursday around 5:15 p.m. on Clearview Avenue, according to the Sheriff's Office. She was wearing blue jeans, a red shirt, and a dark red long sleeve shirt.
FOX Carolina got an update at 7:18 a.m. Friday saying Ms. Durham was safely located.
