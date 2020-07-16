OLD FORT, NC (FOX Carolina) – McDowell County deputies have safely located an Old Fort man.
Deputies said Michael Hutchison, 35, was last seen at his residence on Mount Hebron Road at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. He was later located unharmed, per MCSO around 7 p.m.
