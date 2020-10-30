PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Pickens County Sheriff's Office says two girls who went missing Friday morning have been safely located.
According to a Facebook post, the two girls, 12-year-old Diamanda Reyes and 10-year-old Estreall Rodriguez, were last seen walking between 6:00 and 6:30 a.m., possibly along the Doodle Trail.
An update just before 6:40 p.m. indicated both girls were found safe.
