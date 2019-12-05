ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a missing and endangered 94-year-old man with dementia was found Thursday afternoon.
Deputies said Reuben H. Speer had been last seen leaving a home on Carling Drive in Anderson on Wednesday driving a red 1995 Ford Crown Victoria with S.C. tag VT93072.
Speer is approximately 5’5” tall and around 150 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. Deputies did not have a clothing description
About an hour after deputies asked for the public's help in finding Speer, deputies issued a statement that he had been found.
Deputies did not give any word about Speer's condition on where he was located.
MORE NEWS - Pelosi OKs drafting articles of impeachment against Trump
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.