Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday morning, the Anderson County Coroner's Office is reported they were called to the scene of a death investigation involving an infant.
We're told the scene of the incident was at a home off Centerville Road in Anderson County.
The coroner's office says around 11 p.m. Thursday night, their office was advised that a 2-year-old female suffered a cardiac arrest.
Although the investigation into the child's death is only in its initial stages, the sheriff's office says they believe the cause of death is suspicious.
We're told the child was declared dead when first responders arrived.
The Anderson County Child Fatality Task Force consisting of representatives the Office of the Coroner, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina DSS and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division-SVU responded and have initiated an investigation.
More news: Woodruff Rd. closures & detours expected this weekend, if weather permits
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.