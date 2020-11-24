EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Pickens County Sheriff's Office have arrested two men in connection to a Spinx gas station robbery that happened on Calhoun Memorial Highway in Easley on November 16.
Deputies said that around 10:08 p.m., deputies said the two suspects entered the store, presented a firearm, and demanded money from the store's clerk before fleeing at 10:10 p.m.
Deputies have taken Sherrod Lukel Jackson and Kasey Avonte Blue into custody and charged the pair with multiple crimes.
Jackson was charged with:
- Petit larceny
- Armed robbery armed with a deadly weapon (2 counts)
- Pointing and presenting firearms at a person (2 counts)
- Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
Blue was charged with the following:
- Armed robbery armed with a deadly weapon (2 counts)
- Petit larceny
- Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
Both are being held at the Pickens County Detention Center.
