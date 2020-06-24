GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office say four children, taken by their biological mother, have all been found safe.
Deputies say 27-year-old Camille Clark is in custody and facing four charges for custodial interference.
Clark was arrested at a hotel around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, in Aiken, South Carolina by the Carolina's Regional Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Office.
The four children have been placed in DSS custody until they can be reunited with their guardian.
It was on Friday, June 19 when deputies first announced the search for the children.
Deputies said Clark took off with 7-year-old Cimaya Williams, 7-year-old Ibrahim Brown, 4-year-old Jahkari Franklin-Dogan, and 6-year-old Jamari Franklin-Dogan.
It happened when she was with the kids on Thursday during a scheduled visit at Frankies Fun Park on Woodruff Drive.
Deputies said they were traveling in a white sedan with a Tennessee license plate.
It's unknown at this time when Clark will be transferred to the Greenville County Detention Center.
