Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a 7-Eleven located on East River Street in Anderson was robbed early Friday morning.
We're told deputies responded to the scene around 1:45 a.m.
When they arrived, deputies say they were advised that a male wearing black pants, black hooded shirt, and a red bandanna covering some of his face entered the store.
While inside the store, the sheriff's office says the suspect demanded money from the register, then fled the scene.
K-9's were brought in to track the suspect but at this time, deputies say they have been unable to locate him.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is still investigating.
