Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Greenville County say a suspect has been captured after a search early Wednesday morning.
Around 8:45 a.m., FOX Carolina received a tip about a large law enforcement presence along Highway 25 passing the Donaldson Center.
Deputies confirmed at that time they were conducting a search in the areas of West Ridgeway Road and Augusta Road. Police say the suspect reportedly pulled a gun pointing it at himself, before running into the woods.
The sheriff's office says an initial call led them to believe the suspect possibly stole a camper out of Laurens County.
Deputies say the suspect was captured by a K-9 unit around 9:23 a.m.
We're told his charges and identity will be released at a later time.
