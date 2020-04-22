Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Greenville County are investigating a death after a person was discovered inside a vehicle following a fire.
According to the sheriff's office, the fire was reported around 3:00 a.m. at the Extended Stay America located in the 3700 block of Pelham Road.
Firefighters arrived and extinguished the fire. At that time, deputies say an adult male's body was discovered in the driver's seat of the car.
The case in being investigated by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office and the coroner's office.
Anyone with information is asked to call 23-CRIME.
