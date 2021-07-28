MACON COUNTY, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Macon County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says after it was reported by an individual a body was found in the Nantahala Lake on Tuesday, July 27.
MCSO says North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission officers (NCWRC), Macon County Emergency Management, the medical examiner and members of the Nantahala Fire & Rescue were involved in the investigation.
According to MCSO, investigators with MCSO and NCWRC were able to locate a house near the lake and the occupant had not been seen since Sunday.
MCSO says investigators found items on a dock near the house that suggested someone may have been in the process of fishing.
According to MCSO, there is no foul play suspected at this time, but an autopsy is scheduled to be conducted.
They mention that MCSO investigators and the medical examiner were able to identify the individual that was found dead. However, the name of the man will not be released at this time.
