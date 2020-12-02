Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Buncombe County have arrested a man after they say took indecent liberties with a child.
According to the sheriff's office, Cordero Candia was charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a child and two counts of first degree exploitation of a minor.
Deputies say the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant for Mr. Candia’s telephone and recovered videos of the alleged incidents.
The investigation is ongoing and more charges may be forthcoming.
More news: Anderson police say missing man found safe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.