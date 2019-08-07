Brendan Bugg Mugshot

The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is crediting a call of a suspicious person for the arrest of Brendan Bugg, 37, of Marion. He was found to have three grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in his vehicle when arrested. 

 Source: McDowell Co. Sheriff's Office

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is crediting a call of a suspicious person for a Marion man's drug arrest. 

According to a press release, deputies received a a call on July 3 around 7:32 p.m. for a suspicious person and vehicle on E. Payne Road. 

Two deputies responded, and apprehended the driver - identified as Brendan Lee Bugg, 37, of Marion. 

Upon searching the vehicle Bugg was operating, deputies say they discovered three grams of methamphetamine and several items of drug paraphernalia. 

Bugg was charged with possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

