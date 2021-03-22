SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - A deputy working at Gable Middle School said a student admitted to bringing a large knife to school on Monday and that she had threatened to use the knife on her ex-boyfriend.
According to an incident report, the deputy was approached by a parent outside the school who had received a text message from another student and began investigating.
The deputy said the school's assistant principal pulled the girl in question into the office. When questioned about the knife and the threat, the deputy said the girl pulled a large knife from a pocket in her hoodie and placed it on the desk. The decision to bring the knife to school had reportedly stemmed from arguments the child had been involved in with the ex-boyfriend, in which violence had been mentioned.
Deputies charged the child with carrying a weapon on school property and released her to her mother's custody.
We have reached out to Spartanburg County School District 6 to learn more about the incident and what safety precautions are in place to prevent similar incidents.
