CANDLER, NC (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County deputies said Thursday that the death of a woman whose body was found in a wooded area on the evening of July 31, 2019 has been officially ruled a homicide
"The investigation by the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office into the death of Elizabeth May Mann has been determined to be a homicide after receiving additional information from the State Medical Examiner’s Office," said Aaron Sarver with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office in a news release. "Due to the severe decomposition of the body, the autopsy required specialists to determine the cause of death. "
Mann's body was found near Justice Ridge Terrace while deputies said they were executing a search warrant at a home there.
"She had no known health conditions that we believe would have contributed to her death, so we are treating it as a suspicious death," Sarver said after the body was found.
Sarver said the investigation is still active and ongoing. He asks anyone with information to call the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670 or Asheville-Buncombe CrimeStoppers at (828) 255-5050.
