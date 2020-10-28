RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office requests the public's assistance in locating a missing person without necessary medication.
According to the sheriff's office, 48-year-old Eric Date was last seen on Oct. 21 around 6 p.m.
Deputies described Date as 5'10", weighing 160 pounds with brown straight hair and blue eyes. Date's clothing description is unknown.
Deputies in McDowell County said that Date's 1998 GMC C6500 dump truck was found Tuesday in that county near the entrance to the Linville Caverns.
The sheriff's office also mentioned that Date is without and in need of his prescribed medication.
Anyone with information as to the location of Eric Date is asked to contact Rutherford County 911 Communication Center 828-286-2911.
