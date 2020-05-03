CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies said an elderly woman they say lives with diminished mental capacity, who went missing Saturday afternoon, was located early Sunday morning.
According to SCSO, deputies have been searching near Old Mill Road since 1 p.m. for 77-year-old Marchia Lubben Harris. SCSO used ground search teams with canines, a helicopter, and a reverse 911 call in the area to find her.
Sheriff Chuck Wright suspended the initial search at 11 p.m. Saturday evening, but resumed Sunday morning around 7:30 a.m.
Just before 8:30 a.m. on May 3, deputies said Ms. Harris had been located alive, and was being transported to an area hospital for evaluation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.