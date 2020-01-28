SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed an arson investigator is looking into a fire that ripped through the roof of a Simpsonville home on January 22.
Emergency dispatchers confirmed firefighters and EMS responded to the house on Carters Creek Court.
Clear Springs Fire Department battled the fire.
The fire chief later said the fire began on the first floor and spread to the second.
He said two people live in the home and made it out safely. No one was injured but the chief said one person was taken to the hospital to be checked out.
The Red Cross was called in to help the family as the chief said they would be displaced for some time.
The cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation. However, on January 28, deputies confirmed that an arson investigator was requested to look into the incident. Right now, they're calling the cause suspicious.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates.
MORE NEWS - Deputies release surveillance video, photos of vehicles sought in theft of trailer, other items in Greenville County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.