Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man and charged him with murder in the shooting death of his wife.
Deputies say they received a call just before 4:00 a.m. for a shooting that happened in the 2700 block of Anderson Road.
When the sheriff's office arrived on scene, they located a 20-year-old female, now identified as Antwanaza Rogers, who they say had been shot at least one time. The coroner's office says Rogers was shot in the head. She was pronounced dead on scene.
Just after noon on Tuesday, 21-year-old Lamar Rogers, was arrested by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office F.A.I.S.T. team at a home in Pickens County.
Deputies say Rogers is being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after investigators learned he got into a verbal altercation with his wife, Antwanaza Rogers, as she returned home around 4 a.m. Deputies say Lamar Rogers shot his wife as she was seated inside her vehicle.
Lamar Rogers is being booked into the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. A bond hearing is scheduled for sometime Tuesday.
