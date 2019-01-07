Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man in connection to two back-to-back shootings that occurred in the early morning hours of January 6.
Investigators say that 28-year-old Earl Tyric Smiley was at an establishment called "Boom Boom Boom" on White Horse Road when he got into an altercation with a female before another person intervened.
Deputies say when the person tried to break up the altercation, Smiley pulled out a handgun and shot the victim at least one time.
That victim was transported to the hospital and remains in stable condition.
Following that shooting, deputies say Smiley drove to an apartment complex, located on Boling Road Extension to visit an acquaintance where he engaged in another verbal argument leading to him shooting a second victim.
According to deputies, that victim was also transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.
Deputies say Smiley was arrested Monday morning in Charlotte, NC. He is charged with four counts of attempted murder and 4 counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Deputies say although only two people were shot, the additional warrants were signed because of the close proximity of additional victims when Smiley fired the gun.
