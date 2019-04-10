Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office have confirmed a shooting took place Wednesday morning on Capitol Way.
According to the sheriff's office, a man was shot when he came on the property of a home he had been previously trespassed from.
Deputies say someone dropped the man off at the home where he then tried to force open the door to the residence and someone inside fired a gun, possibly twice, striking the man in the neck and hand.
Deputies say the man ran from the scene and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
At this time detectives are still investigating and we'll update when more information is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.