Nebo, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in McDowell County just released information about a man they say pulled a gun in a doctor's office.
According to the sheriff's office, the incident happened on June 12 at Mission Family Medicine in Nebo.
Deputies say 55-year-old, Michael Allen Stevens, became irate with staff, and that's when he showed them a handgun.
Deputies say Stevens was charged with going armed to the terror of the public.
We're told no one was injured during the incident.
More news: Heat and storm chances start the week
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.