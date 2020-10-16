Nebo, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in McDowell County say they have found a man who went missing earlier this week.
According to the sheriff's office, 42-year-old, Joshua Nathaniel Honeycutt was last seen at his mother's home on Vein Mountain Road on Tuesday around 5:48 p.m.
Deputies say he stands about 6' tall, weighs around 240 pounds and has a bald or shaved head and tattoos on his legs. The sheriff's office says he usually is driving a moped.
Deputies say Honeycutt was located and is safe. The sheriff's office thanked the public for their assistance in locating him.
More news: Man accused of killing pregnant woman and unborn son in Anderson faces judge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.