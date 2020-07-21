Marion, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in McDowell County have arrested a woman and charged her in connection to an arson at her mother's home.
According to the sheriff's office, Darlinda Adkins Robinson of Marion was arrested and charged in connection to a house fire on Shell Road.
Deputies say when they arrived to the home they witnessed Robinson assaulting two family members who were also there. Deputies say further investigation led them to believe Robinson was responsible for the fire.
She was arrested and charged with arson and two counts of simple assault.
She was booked into the McDowell County Jail.
