McDowell County, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in McDowell County say a woman who went missing from the Curtis Creek campsite on Wednesday has been located and is safe.
44-year-old LaShonda Iretha Jones was last seen at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the campsite about 7 miles from U.S. 70.
Jones is described as a female standing 5'1" tall, weighing around 200 pounds with brownish blonde hair and tattoos on her legs. She was last seen wearing a teal T-shirt, black gym shorts and blue and black Crocs.
Deputies did not say where Jones was found, only saying she's now safe and they thanked the public for their assistance.
