NEBO, NC (FOX Carolina) - Monday morning, McDowell County deputies said a missing 21-year-old woman from Nebo had been found and is safe.
Deputies said Hannah Rochelle English, of Polly Spout Road, was last seen by her family on Sunday, Feb. 16, deputies said.
On Friday, February 21, deputies asked for help locating English.
English is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has long blonde hair and blue eyes.
Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office thanked the public for their assistance in locating English.
