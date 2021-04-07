HICKORY TAVERN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Laurens County said a missing 10-year-old boy has been found
Deputies said Wednesday morning they had been searching for 10-year-old Harley Arrington, who was last seen wearing blue pajamas with basketballs on them and a blue and green jacket. Harley may also be carrying a black bookbag.
Deputies had asked people to avoid the area of Cowens Bridge Road and Highway 101 in Hickory Tavern while K-9s were searching for the boy.
Deputies announced just after 11:20 a.m. that Harley had been located.
You may remember Harley previously went missing back in February near Hickory Tavern school and was found after a search of the area.
