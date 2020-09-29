(FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Rutherford County say a missing child has been located and is safe.
According to deputies, 11-year-old Cayden Elijah Laws, was discovered missing from his home on Tuesday, shortly before 8 a.m.
Officials say Laws stands 5'1" tall, weighs approximately 86 pounds and has blonde curly hair with hazel eyes.
Cayden could be wearing black basketball shorts, a green t-shirt and gray and orange under-armor tennis shoes. Deputies say he may also be carrying a blue, orange and gray under-armor backpack.
Deputies say they appreciate the public's assistance in locating Cayden.
