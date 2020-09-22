Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office say a Simpsonville man, missing since Sunday, has been found in North Carolina.
On Monday, SLED issued a statewide alert for 76-year-old Grady Ritchie, last seen Sunday around noon leaving a home on East Georgia Road.
Deputies said Ritchie suffers from dementia and other medical impairments that require immediate attention.
The sheriff's office said he was traveling in a burgundy, 2006 Toyota Tundra with SC tag: 1173KM.
The vehicle may be headed to Laurens County. SLED said the vehicle may have been spotted in Flat Rock, NC.
Deputies say Ritchie is 5'9" tall, weighing around 185 pounds, is bald and has a mustache.
Deputies say Ritchie was found in Watauga, NC. We're told he is safe and doing well.
