Gaffney, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office say a 17-year-old girl who was missing since October 22 has been located.
According to the sheriff's office, Jordan Brooke Payne, was last seen around her home on Oak Ridge Road in Gaffney. She was found on October 26.
Investigators believed Jordan could have been with friends or her boyfriend who are aiding and harboring the juvenile possibly still in Cherokee County or in Catawba County, NC.
The sheriff's office says any adults or persons found to be harboring a missing or runaway juvenile could be subject to criminal charges.
