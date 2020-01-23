HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says a teen who went missing on Wednesday has now been found safe.
Deputies said 15-year-old Eduardo Santos Luna was last seen at his home in the Sugarloaf Mountain area of Henderson County just after midnight on Jan. 22
Shortly after 7 p.m. on Thursday, RCSO announced he was found safe and was being returned to relatives.
