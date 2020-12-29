Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office say a missing woman has been found safe.
The sheriff's office says 43-year-old, Manneek Miranda Davis, of Goldmine Road in Spartanburg was found just before 6 a.m. about a half mile from her home.
Deputies say she stands 5'2" tall weighing around 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. According to the sheriff's office, she was last seen wearing a long sleeve black/gray shirt, green jogging pants and grey tennis shoes.
Deputies say she left a home on Goldmine Road on foot and is without her phone or purse and doesn't have access to a vehicle. She was last seen by her boyfriend around 5:30 p.m. who then reported her missing around 10 p.m. Monday night.
Deputies say Davis sufferes from encephalopathy, which is a degenerative cognitive disorder with effects similar to dementia.
The sheriff's office says K-9 teams were broung in and have searched the residence and immediate area without success.
Deputies say Ms. Davis was checked out by EMS and other than being cold, appears to be in good health.
