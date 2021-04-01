SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies who were out on patrol early Thursday morning said they encountered a man walking naked on New Cut Road.
The man was headed toward Fairforest Road with only a "clear bag over his genitals" and a "blunt in his hand," deputies said in an incident report.
Deputies said they approached the man and he told them that he had been ordered by his wife to complete a "walk of shame," and then asked if he could complete his walk. Deputies told him he could not, and then said they then attempted to arrest Michael Boatman. However, Boatman reportedly pulled away from deputies and tried to run off. The deputies had to force Boatman to the ground to get him in custody, the report states.
Boatman was charged with indecent exposure, resisting arrest, simple possession of marijuana, and public disorderly conduct.
MORE NEWS - AAA launches pledge to bring awareness to distracted drivers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.