Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office warned Wednesday that a new and deadly drug known as Clonazolam is being sold in the Upstate, and has so far claimed two lives.
Deputies said the drug is being sold in pill forms as Xanax, but the drug is not Xanax.
The pills vary in color from green to gold and have resulted in two overdose deaths and multiple non-fatal overdoses, according to officials.
The Greenville County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit has seized about 10,000 of these fake pills after busting a pill press operation happening along Dry Pocket Road in Greer, according to deputies.
DEU Commander McEntire said the pills are not currently not a controlled substance under South Carolina law, which has made enforcement a challenge.
McEntire warns that Clonazolam can lead to respiratory depression, coma, and death.
"These garage chemists create mixtures where potency levels are never controlled," McEntire said, warning that "users have no way of knowing the actual potency dosage and are risking their lives by ingesting the pills."
Sheriff Hobart Lewis assed, "These pills are dangerous. I cannot stress the level of risk to anyone who purchases these pills."
