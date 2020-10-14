GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday night, Greenville County dispatch said the sheriff's office responded to a reported stabbing in the area of Pelzer.
Authorities say that the incident took place on Huff Creek Drive.
Deputies tell us when they arrived on scene they discovered no one was stabbed during the incident, but instead a domestic disturbance occurred.
We're told one person was cut during the incident. Warrants were signed for one of the parties involved.
We're told the person cut was not transported to the hospital.
