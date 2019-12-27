Greenwood, SC (FOX Carolina) - The sheriff's office says a phone scam in Greenwood County appears to be specifically targeting sex offenders.
According to the sheriff's office, multiple reports have come in from residents. Victims say the caller says because they have failed to register a DNA sample a warrant for their arrest has been issued.
Deputies say the scammer provides official sounding titles, badge number and contact numbers that sound similar to that of area law enforcement.
The scammer tells the victims they will need to purchase cash cards for a specific amount and provide the card number for their bond amount or to pre-pay for a DNA test. In some cases, deputies have then instructed victims to turn themselves in on their outstanding warrant.
The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office nor any other law enforcement agency will solicit any type of payment to avoid enforcement action or arrest of an individual.
The sheriff's office is warning residents to be cautious when receiving any type of call requesting payment to be made in the form of gift cards or wire transfers.
