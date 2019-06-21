McDowell, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office have charged two men after a road rage incident occurred back in April lead to gunfire.
Deputies say that 56-year-old Ralph Daniel Thompson of Forest City was charged with disorderly conduct and 58-year-old Kent Leroy Banks was charged with discharging a firearm.
According to the sheriff's office, both Thompson and Banks were traveling on I-40 around noon on April 15 when one driver cut another off, leading to "an exchange of hand gestures".
Deputies say both men took exit 86 and while at the light Thompson approached Banks' automobile. On the way back to his car, the sheriff's office says Banks fired shots at Thompson's tractor trailer, striking the front of the truck in the process. Thompson was not injured.
