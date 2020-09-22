MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office say a teen missing since early July has been located safe and unharmed.
Back in August, the sheriff's office offered a reward for any information that helped them track down Amanda Neveah Brown, of Snyder Drive in Marion.
Brown had been last seen on Triton Way in Old Fort around 7:30 p.m. on July 7.
The 15-year-old is described as standing 5'3'' tall and weighing around 115 pounds. She has red, shoulder-length hair, blue eyes and a nose piercing.
Deputies say they appreciate the public's assistance in tracking down Brown.
