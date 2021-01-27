Forest City, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office are searching for a missing woman, not seen in almost two weeks.
Deputies say 25-year-old, Ashley Nicole Varney, was last seen by her family on January 14. Deputies say she was last known to be in Forest City near Brandy Hill Drive.
Varney is described as standing 5'9" tall, weighing approximately 110 pounds with hazel eyes and long brown hair.
Anyone with information on Varney's whereabouts is asked to contact the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office at 828-286-2911 or Crime Stoppers at 828-286-8477.
More news: Deputies ask for help locating missing Rutherford County teen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.