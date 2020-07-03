Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man and charged him with multiple sex crimes.
Arrest warrants say in July of 2016, 66-year-old Arnold William Pettit, engaged in multiple graphic sex acts, including acts of penetration, with a child under the age of 11.
Deputies say Pettit coerced the victim with money to engage in sexual activity and also showed the minor pornographic material.
According to the sheriff's office, the victim was interviewed at the Child's Advocacy Center and disclosed the abuse they suffered at the hands of Pettit.
Deputies say all incidents described by the victim took place in Spartanburg County.
Pettit was arrested on Thursday and charged with the following:
- Four counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11.
- Two counts criminal solicitation of a minor.
- Disseminating obscene material to a minor 12-years-old or younger.
Pettit is being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
