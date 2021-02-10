Marion, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in McDowell County say a man wanted for allegedly shooting someone on Owl Hollow Road Sunday night has turned himself in.
According to deputies, shortly before 10:30 p.m. members of the sheriff's office found a 29-year-old man in the yard of a home with a gunshot wound to his leg.
Deputies say the suspect, 25-year-old Cody Thomas Brown, was identified by witnesses as the shooter. Witnesses told deputies Brown fled in a vehicle following the shooting.
Brown is believed to be traveling in a blue 2013 four-door Ford Focus with N.C. tag FDV-3259.
Brown turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday afternoon and is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
