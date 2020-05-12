Laurens, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies say at least two suspects are in custody following a shooting early Tuesday morning.
According to the sheriff's office, law enforcement responded to a shooting on L C Drive at approximately 6:20 a.m.
Deputies have not yet released details of what was involved in the shooting, but say a short pursuit of the suspects led to their arrest.
We're told deputies are still on scene investigating. We've reached out to the sheriff's office for more details and we have a crew on the way to the scene.
We'll update as more information becomes available.
More news: Fire crews battle overnight fire at Hejaz Shrine Temple
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.