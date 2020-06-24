Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Investigators with the Greenville County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit announced the dismantling of a large fentanyl and methamphetamine pill operation in the Fountain Inn, Simpsonville area of Greenville County.
Investigators say a search warrant was executed at a home in the 400 block of Harrison Bridge Road in Simpsonville.
The DEU says the suspects were distributing thousands of pressed pills, mostly fentanyl, into Greenville County and the surrounding areas of the Upstate.
“The individuals who decide to press pills deal in death are in my opinion despicable people. They know they are pressing pills of death but have little concern for anyone. The only concern these dealers of death have is for the color green. This is now the fourth pill press operation ran by garage chemists that the DEU has uncovered and dismantled since the first of the year,” Commander Bart McEntire said.
During the bust, investigators say they discovered a substantial quantity of finished fentanyl tablets that weighed close to one pound, 3 ½ ounces of Ecstasy, 2 ounces of crack cocaine, a pound of marijuana, $7,451 and three firearms.
In addition to the drugs, two mechanical pill presses were found that DEU investigators say are capable of pressing out hundreds of pills an hour.
Deputies arrested five people and charged them with the following:
Jaulen “Kount” Travis White, age 26
- Trafficking Heroin Over 28 Grams
- Possession of MDMA
- Possession of a Weapon During Violent Crime
Christopher Slappy, age 36
- Trafficking Heroin Over 28 Grams
- Possession of a Weapon During Violent Crime
Christy Michelle Washington, age 40
- Trafficking Heroin Over 28 Grams
- Possession f MDMA
- Possession of a Weapon During Violent Crime
- Trafficking Crack, more than 28 g but less than 100g
Pursia Natia Reidout, age 23
- Trafficking Heroin over 28 g
Ebony Nichole Cunningham, age 29
- Trafficking Heroin Over 28 g
When speaking on potential lives saved by getting the drugs off the street, Commander McEntire had this to say,"Consider the average amount of the drug being ingested by a user is 0.2 grams of the substance. Simply put, today’s actions prevented 2,900 uses of the drugs where an individual could have ingested the drugs and potentially overdosed. So was someone’s life saved today – most likely.”
“The spread of these pills across the county will continue to kill unwitting individuals. Persons buying these pills for their drug use have no idea the level of fentanyl present, the mixtures used, and are in a game of roulette” said Sheriff Hobart Lewis. "I have met with the Commander of DEU and made it known that I want these pills off the street.”
