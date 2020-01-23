GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said an 18-year-old Dollar General worker was arrested and charged with felony filing a false police report after they say she made up claims of an armed robbery at the store on SC 14 near Greer Wednesday night.
Deputies said Jessica Lance called dispatch around 9:45 p.m. and claimed that four males had put a knife to her throat and robbed the store.
Lt. Ryan Flood said Lance revealed the truth to investigators on Thursday, and actually planned to buy beer for the four males before they stole merchandise from the store.
"Earlier (Thursday) afternoon, Lance notified investigators that she had made up the story," Flood stated in an email. "Investigators learned that Lance had actually invited the males to the store so she could purchase beer for them. Once the subjects arrived, they stole multiple cases of beer and fled the store. Claiming she was fearful of retaliation from her job, Lance made up the report, stating she had been robbed."
Lance was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center Thursday afternoon.
